Uttarakhand avalanche tragedy: Bodies of two Bengaluru mountaineers retrieved

Two mountaineers from Bengaluru who were reported missing after being hit by a massive avalanche on October 4 at Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district have died, said officials.

According to officials, Rakshith K, 26, and Vikram M, 33, were part of a 41-member team of mountaineers from the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM). They were returning along with their instructors after climbing the peak as part of their advanced training course when they were hit by the avalanche.

Rakshith and Vikram had enrolled for 28 days of advanced mountaineering course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and had successfully completed it. Rakshith was a doctor and passionate about mountaineering and treks. Vikram was a mechanical engineer with a private firm in Bengaluru.

The mountaineers were at camp area 1 when the avalanche struck around 8.45 am on October 4. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) were deployed for the rescue operation. They rescued 12 members during the last few days and managed to retrieve the bodies of Rakshith and Vikram on Sunday. The death toll has gone up to 28 now.

Speaking to Indian Express, fellow mountaineer Purushottham who knew Rakshith closely said he had gone on several treks and organised them as well. “He took a lot of people to long-distance bike riding, treks, and mountain climbing. He was very much passionate about it,” said Purushottham.

“The training started on September 14 and the last time that I spoke to him was on September 23. He was very excited about the expedition. He told me that he would not be available over the phone as he is entering no mobile phone communication area,” he added.

Vikram’s cousin Harsha told The Indian Express his family has reached Dehradun from where they will bring his body to Bengaluru on Monday.

“He was an avid nature lover. He has done many major treks in the country and he is one of the strongest climbers that I have seen. We were told that the team was just 100 metres away from the peak when the avalanche stuck,” said Harsha.