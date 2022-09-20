Uttara Kannada to get super-specialty hospital, says Karnataka health minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given his approval for setting up a super-specialty hospital in Uttara Kannada district, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said in Bengaluru Tuesday.

Sudhakar announced the decision after a meeting with elected representatives of the district including district in-charge minister Kota Srinivasa Poojari, MLAs and MLCs at his official residence.

“Our government is committed to ensure availability of quality healthcare services in Uttara Kannada district. Location and other modalities regarding setting up the hospital will be discussed with the chief minister. The proposal has been sent to the finance department. After discussing with the CM, the proposal will be tabled in the cabinet,” said Sudhakar.

All aspects regarding healthcare infrastructure in the district including filling of vacant posts, upgradation of primary health centres, procurement of equipment were discussed in the meeting with elected representatives, the health minister added.

Sudhakar said he will visit Uttara Kannada after the ongoing Assembly session to take stock of healthcare infrastructure in the district.

Notably, the decision of the government came after an accident in Karnataka’s Udupi district in July this year, in which four people were killed after the ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a toll plaza at Shiroor, sparked an online campaign on Twitter. The accident occurred when the ambulance was rushing a patient from Honnavar in coastal Uttara Kannada district to a hospital in Udupi’s Kundapur. Tweeting under #NoHospitalNoVote, netizens had demanded a super-specialty hospital in Uttara Kannada district that has for long struggled with poor health infrastructure.

A source said Kumta, which is centrally located in the Uttar Kannada district, is being considered as a potential site for the proposed hospital.

Meanwhile, a 250-bed multi-specialty hospital is being constructed in Uttar Kannada’s Sirsi, and the Karwar medical college in the district has already received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start functioning from this year with 150 MBBS seats.

The coastal Uttar Kannada district, which is located about 450km from Bengaluru, has 11 taluks with a population of 15,46,537 (estimates as per Aadhaar data). Among the six assembly constituencies in the district, the BJP represents five and one is held by the Congress.