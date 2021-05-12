Use ‘working model’ for efficient, transparent Covid-19 management: Karnataka Congress

While complaints are on the rise that the lack of real-time data on the availability of hospital beds, oxygen, Remdesivir, and other Covid-related resources is affecting Covid management in Bengaluru and in other parts of the state, Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar has suggested the government to adopt the same system used to allot colleges after engineering in the state for the same.

“The state government can easily adopt the already-working model used for the Common Entrance Test (CET) to display and allot seats to aspirants of professional courses across the state. The colleges’ display and updates on seat vacancies allow students to secure admissions. Similarly detailed and real-time data covering bed availability at all hospitals (both government and private), nearby vaccination centres and slots available per day, Remdesivir supply and such should be integrated to a single portal,” Shivakumar explained.

He added that such a system would help people across the state, also beyond Bengaluru, to combat the pandemic better. He added that the same would help people at the administration side as well manage the pandemic well.

The former minister said, “It is the need of the hour to have a working system in place to ensure transparency and efficiency to the process. The portal should reflect the ground reality on a real-time basis.”

“When we have working systems in place already, why should we take time-consuming steps to set up a new system? The system used now lacks transparency,” the Kanakapura MLA remarked.

Meanwhile, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy stressed on the importance of streamlining the centralised hospital bed management system (CHBMS) and the recently launched ‘Search My Bed’ initiative by the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) to help patients on a larger scale. “We have already given a set of suggestions to the BBMP. Such a system should have been developed ideally in retrospect and not while we are in the middle of a fully-blown peak,” she said.

She added that she realised that the current system in place was far away from the ground reality while trying to get beds for those in need. “The system online might indicate a number completely different from what the hospital says once we reach there,” the MLA said.

At the same time, a senior BBMP official working with the bed management system said that the team was “overburdened by suggestions and reforms” put forth by elected representatives in the last few days. “While technicians linked to this are working under immense pressure, the time taken for data being fed to get reflected on the portal has also increased,” the official said.

The official added that another team was working overtime to integrate all data into a single SAST (Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust) portal, based on directions made by the Covid-19 ministerial task force.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan had given a deadline of three days to the team to set up the SAST website as a single-window portal for all Covid information. “Without integrating these it would not be possible to deliver services in a systematic way. I have instructed officers to link all these data to the portal within three days,” he had said.