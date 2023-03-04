‘Use tech to maintain maximum reach, speed’: Amit Shah tells Bengaluru cops after launching Safe City project

Launching the first phase of the Safe City project in Bengaluru, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the city police must maintain maximum reach and speed in addressing emergency situations while using the right technological intervention. The BJP leader flagged off the 112 response system and mobile command and control vehicles as part of the Rs 632-crore project.

The project is an initiative to ensure the safety and security of residents in Bengaluru, especially women. Phase-1 of the project features high-resolution cameras, forensic vans, safety islands and much more.

Addressing the inaugural event, Shah said, “With a city like Bengaluru, challenges for the police are plenty. Hence, through the right technological intervention, police officers must maintain maximum reach and speed while acting in emergency situations. Police officials must also ensure optimum utilisation and holistic implementation of the project.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that crimes are always a step ahead of the law. “With the Safe City project, we must ensure that the law is always ahead of crimes. I also urge police officials to first identify dark spots in the city to ensure the safety of women. I have also entrusted women police officers for night patrol as I am confident that they will provide service on par with men.”

The Safe City project is being implemented in many cities across the country under the ‘Nirbhaya Scheme’, set up in the aftermath of the 2016 Nirbhaya rape incident in New Delhi. The project will see the MHA providing 60 per cent funds and the respective states contributing the remaining amount. In 2021, Honeywell Automation India Limited bagged the contract for implementing the police project in Bengaluru.

As part of phase 1 of the project, the police department has installed around 30 Emergency Call Boxes or Emergency Panic Buttons in vulnerable areas in the city. As many as 7,500 CCTVs are also being set up, of which the installation of around 4,000 has already been completed. In addition, the police department will roll out an automatic number plate recognition system, facial recognition system , crime analytics system, mobile command centre and operating drones in a phased manner.

Honeywell will also upgrade the city police department’s existing Suraksha app to help improve the incidence response rate and citizen engagement. Bengaluru is among eight cities selected for the enhancement of security environment in phases using modern electronics and communication technology.