Use Police Schools to provide self-defence training to women, says Karnataka chief minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he has instructed the Home department to use Police Training Schools to impart training in self-defence to women.

Bommai made the remark after launching the “Obavva Art of Self Defence Training” organised by the Social Welfare department here.

He said that under the programme, self-defence training will be provided to 50,000 girl students in Backward Classes and Social Welfare department hostels.

“Many laws have been passed, programmes formulated and funds spent to prevent atrocities against women. But there is a need to impart self-defence training too. The rogue elements could be taught a lesson if women are given training in self-defence,” Bommai said.

“The Law, Education and Home departments along with the society should work together to ensure safety and dignity of women. Many good programmes have been formulated through boarding schools of the state for women’s protection. These programmes should go on throughout the year. All the programmes would be integrated and a new programme would be implemented for women’s safety.

“We all have read the courageous story of Onake Obavva. Karnataka is proud of the legacy bestowed by such courageous women. Women like Kitturu Chennamma, Belavadi Mallamma and Onake Obavva were more courageous than men. They are our inspiration,” the chief minister added.

Bommai also said that he wants to make Karnataka the top state in the country by the time the state would celebrate its 75th Rajyotsava.

Notably, the state government has decided to induct 7,500 more NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets annually and start 75 new NCC units. NCC cadet strength in the state would be raised to over 50,000 by 2023.

The state would also celebrate Keladi Chennamma and Belavadi Mallamma Utsavs, the chief minister said.