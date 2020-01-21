Karnataka cricket association fined for using plastic cups during India-Australia match

Mohammed Shami, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Australia’s Pat Cummins. A fine of Rs 50,000 has been slapped on the KSCA for using single-use plastic items during the match. (File) Mohammed Shami, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Australia’s Pat Cummins. A fine of Rs 50,000 has been slapped on the KSCA for using single-use plastic items during the match. (File)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has fined the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for using single-use plastic cups during the India-Australia cricket match on Sunday.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told indianexpress.com that a fine of Rs 50,000 was slapped on KSCA after an inspection at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium found that cups made of single-use plastic was used during the match. “This has taken place despite holding repeated instructions and awareness meetings,” he said.

According to a notice sent to the Secretary of KSCA, the action has been initiated according to the Event Waste Management notification (dated 03-07-2015) and Plastic Ban amendment notification (dated 11-07-2017).

ಚಿನ್ನಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಷೇಧಿತ ಪ್ಲಾಸ್ಟಿಕ್ ಬಳಕೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ರೂ 50000 ದಂಡ ವಿಧಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ

Just not #Cricket ! Despite many awareness meetings, #BBMP has found that single-use plastic cups were used during yesterday’s cricket match & has fined #KSCA Rs 50,000 as penalty. pic.twitter.com/jb1kOC4tfE — BBMP Solid Waste Mgmt Special Commissioner (@BBMPSWMSplComm) January 20, 2020

BBMP has been holding meetings at regular intervals with KSCA officials to discuss issues like waste segregation and non-usage of single-use plastic items.

India had won the decider of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia by 7 wickets after Rohit Sharma scored a century (119) in their 286-run chase.

Last year in September, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had ordered a ban on single-use plastic in Karnataka. In a letter dated September 23 to all state, district, taluk and panchayat officials, the CM ordered them to implement the campaign.

Yediyurappa had also directed officials to hold campaigns to create awareness among the citizens against single-use plastic. The government also directed its offices to stop using plastic.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd