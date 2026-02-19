Ahead of participation in India AI Impact Summit top US trade delegation visits Bengaluru firms to assess AI opportunities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ahead of the 2026 India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, a delegation from the US International Trade Administration (ITA), led by US Under Secretary of Commerce William Kimmitt, held meetings in Bengaluru on Wednesday to discuss AI investments and business opportunities for US AI technology firms in India.
The delegation met with several US and Indian tech companies and innovators to “learn more about how they are investing in AI, operationalizing AI in their business models, and creating US-India tech partnership opportunities,” according to a statement from the US ITA.
The delegation also visited facilities including Chevron Engine, Google Deepmind, South Park Commons, and Biocon.
In addition to the ITA delegation meetings led by the under secretary, a roundtable of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum focused on US-India defence cooperation in emerging technologies was also held.
The highlight of the roundtable was the participation of the Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Paparo, and Kimmitt, the ITA said.
“The discussion included advancing the objectives of the new U.S.-India trade deal, promoting U.S. AI and tech exports, and strengthening U.S. industrial capacity to support U.S. and allied security,” the ITA statement said.
“The new, historic trade agreement between the U.S. and India will cement our bilateral relationship for decades to come and promote the adoption of cutting-edge U.S. technologies in the Indian market. The United States welcomes India’s participation in the American AI Exports Program, and we look forward to working with trusted partners to power a new age of prosperity and security with American AI leadership,” Kimmitt said.
Under the Donald Trump administration, the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration is “implementing a full-stack AI export package promotion strategy to advance America’s AI leadership globally,” the ITA statement said.
“The American AI Exports Program includes an upcoming public call for proposals from industry-led consortia to export full-stack AI technology packages. These all-in-one AI export packages will include AI optimized computer hardware, data center storage, models, cybersecurity measures, and applications for various sectors,” the statement said.
“Once approved, full-stack AI technology can be packaged to match the right trusted partner foreign buyers of U.S. technology,” it stated.
