Ahead of participation in India AI Impact Summit top US trade delegation visits Bengaluru firms to assess AI opportunities

A US ITA delegation led by William Kimmitt held meetings in Bengaluru on AI investments and US-India tech collaboration ahead of the India AI Summit. (Express Photo)

Ahead of the 2026 India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, a delegation from the US International Trade Administration (ITA), led by US Under Secretary of Commerce William Kimmitt, held meetings in Bengaluru on Wednesday to discuss AI investments and business opportunities for US AI technology firms in India.

The delegation met with several US and Indian tech companies and innovators to “learn more about how they are investing in AI, operationalizing AI in their business models, and creating US-India tech partnership opportunities,” according to a statement from the US ITA.

The delegation also visited facilities including Chevron Engine, Google Deepmind, South Park Commons, and Biocon.