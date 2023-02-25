US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: India part of ‘friendshoring’ plan to bolster tech supply chains

India is an important part of the United States’ business strategy of “friendshoring”, by which supply chains to the country are being made resilient, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told tech business leaders in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“As we look towards to the future, I am eager to deepen our ties in the technology sector,” the US treasury secretary said at a meeting held on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

“The United States is advancing an approach called ‘friendshoring’ to bolster the resilience of our supply chains. We are doing this by strengthening integration with our many trusted trading partners – including India,” the former Federal Reserve chair said.

“We are seeing progress; as an example, technology companies like Apple and Google have expanded their phone production in India,” she said. “We depend on each other on a daily basis: Indians use WhatsApp to communicate and many American companies rely on Infosys to operate.”

“The US is India’s biggest trading partner. In 2021, our bilateral trade was over $150 billion. Our people-to-people ties affirm the closeness of our relationship. 200,000 Indians are studying in America and enriching our schools and universities,” she said.

Yellen quoted President Joe Biden as saying that India was an indispensable partner of the US.

“Through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, or PGII, we are investing in digital technologies that will drive inclusive, resilient growth in India. Under PGII, the United States has announced investments in agri-tech to enable climate-smart agricultural production, and in digital payments systems for micro-entrepreneurs,” she said.

The US aims to mobilise $200 billion through 2027 for PGII and will look at India as a partner to invest in for its future, the treasury secretary added.