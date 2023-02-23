US to provide $10 billion aid to Ukraine in coming days, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

The US will provide additional economic assistance of $10 billion to Ukraine in the coming days, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

At a media briefing held on the sidelines of the first G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ (FMCBG) Meet, she said that the United States had already provided 46 billion dollars in security, economic and humanitarian aid.

“Our economic assistance is making the resistance possible, funding key public services and is keeping the (Ukrainian) government running,” she said, noting that February 24 would mark one year of Russia’s “unjust war” on Ukraine. Continued robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during her time in India, she added.

Responding to a question on the Russian economy being in relatively good shape as US sanctions were undermined by China and India buying Russian oil and weapons, she said that the sanctions have had a very significant negative effect so far “though it (Russia) has held up better than initially expected”.

Russia is now running a significant budget deficit and finding it extremely difficult because of sanctions and export control, Yellen said.

“The immoral war has exacerbated stress on our food systems. Since last year, the US has committed more than 13 billion dollars in humanitarian aid and food security assistance,” she said. The US has worked with countries to ease export restrictions to enable food to flow more freely, including through the Black Sea Green Initiative, which “must be extended past March,” according to Yellen.

She said that despite caps on the price of Russian crude oil and refined products, “we continue to see emerging markets negotiate steep discounts on Russian oil, which keeps (Russian) oil on the global market but sharply reduces Kremlin’s take”.

Commenting on the global economy, she said that while there were significant headwinds, “it is fair to say that the global economy is in a better place today than many predicted just a few months ago”. Yellen added, “In its most recent estimate, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast global growth of 3.2 per cent during 2023 which is a notable upgrade since its October (2022) report.”

Financial conditions in emerging markets remain relatively tight but have begun showing signs of easing. However, vulnerable countries continue to face acute distress and are not out of the woods yet, she said.

In the meetings scheduled during the FMCBG, she said that a resilient global economy would be discussed, which included working on debt, climate change and evolution of multilateral development banks. “First, we must work together to ease the debt overhang. IMF estimates that around 55% of low-income countries are close to or were in debt distress. I will continue to push for all bilateral official creditors, including China, to participate in meaningful debt treatment for developing countries and emerging markets in distress,” she said.

Most urgent is the need to provide debt treatment to Zambia and commit to specific and credible financing assurances for Sri Lanka, Yellen said, adding that she will also be discussing international coordination for debt restructuring for middle-income countries.