Bengaluru accountant paid Rs 4.3 lakh for dream US job, ended up jobless in Armenia

The victim said he was duped by a consultancy firm in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar. A representative allegedly assured him of a logistics position in the US and claimed that the firm would handle visa processing, travel, and accommodation. (Image generated using AI)

A Bengaluru-based accountant was allegedly cheated of over Rs 4.3 lakh by a visa consultancy firm that promised him a logistics job in the United States, only for him to end up stranded in a foreign country without employment, following which he was forced to arrange his own return to India.

In a case highlighting the rising incidence of overseas job fraud, the victim—a diploma holder with logistics experience—approached a consultancy firm in Rajajinagar in September 2025 in search of opportunities abroad, according to the police. A representative, identified as Mamatha Shankar, allegedly assured him of a logistics position in the US and claimed that the firm would handle visa processing, travel, and accommodation.