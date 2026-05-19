US-based NRI arrested in Bengaluru after leaving live ammunition in hotel room

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The Bengaluru city police have arrested a United States-based non-resident Indian (NRI) for illegally keeping seven live rounds of ammunition in a hotel room, officials said on Tuesday.
The manager of Jayamahal Palace Hotel in Bengaluru filed a complaint at the J C Nagar police station on May 6 stating that an NRI, identified as Arman Mutaahar, 34, checked into the hotel on April 27 and vacated the room the following morning. Soon after checking out, he allegedly informed the hotel staff that he had accidentally left behind a Ruger magazine loaded with seven live rounds of ammunition in the room. The staff subsequently searched the room and recovered the magazine and the bullets.
The hotel authorities repeatedly contacted Arman Mutaahar and asked him to collect the ammunition, but he failed to do so, prompting the management to approach the police.
The police summoned Arman Mutaahar for questioning on May 6 and subsequently arrested him after finding out that he had possessed the ammunition without authorisation.
The police seized the Ruger magazine and seven live rounds and produced Arman Mutaahar before a court on May 7, which remanded him to 10 days of police custody.
During further investigation, the police also seized Arman Mutaahar’s passport, other documents, mobile phone, and laptop. He was later produced before the court again on May 14 and remanded to judicial custody.
“We are investigating whether the accused had carried a firearm along with him and for what purpose the ammunition was brought to Bengaluru. We are also verifying his travel history and documents,” a senior police officer said.
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