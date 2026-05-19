US-based NRI arrested in Bengaluru after leaving live ammunition in hotel room

The Bengaluru city police have arrested a United States-based non-resident Indian (NRI) for illegally keeping seven live rounds of ammunition in a hotel room, officials said on Tuesday.

The manager of Jayamahal Palace Hotel in Bengaluru filed a complaint at the J C Nagar police station on May 6 stating that an NRI, identified as Arman Mutaahar, 34, checked into the hotel on April 27 and vacated the room the following morning. Soon after checking out, he allegedly informed the hotel staff that he had accidentally left behind a Ruger magazine loaded with seven live rounds of ammunition in the room. The staff subsequently searched the room and recovered the magazine and the bullets.