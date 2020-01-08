US army ‘official’ briefly detained after live bullets found in baggage at Bengaluru airport

Two live bullets were found from the baggage of a man and his mother in Bengaluru International Airport on Wednesday. Two live bullets were found from the baggage of a man and his mother in Bengaluru International Airport on Wednesday.

A man and his mother were detained at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru Wednesday after two live bullets were found from their baggage. According to the police, the duo was taken to custody for an inquiry after two live bullets were found in their baggage by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the airport during routine checks.

Sources from the airport told Indianexpress.com that the duo was soon handed over to the police. “On realising the man who landed in the airport early morning on Wednesday was carrying live bullets, CISF personnel got in touch with the Bengaluru City Police. The man was accompanied by his mother and both were soon detained for a thorough inquiry,” the source said.

However, when contacted, police inspector Prasanth Varni from BIAL police station said, “The person, who hails from Mangaluru, had a military license and is a person serving the American army. Also, he was carrying only bullets and no weapon. In an inquiry, it was found that he carried them accidentally.”

The police further verified his documents and the duo was released soon. “No FIR was filed,” the police said.

