UPS battery theft ‘for a living’: Scrap worker held in Bengaluru, 51 batteries recovered

Chinna Durai, the accused, who targeted roadside power backup units installed for CCTV cameras, streetlights, and traffic signals.

A 38-year-old scrap worker who allegedly stole UPS batteries “for a living,” disrupting traffic signals and surveillance systems in Electronic City, has been arrested by the Parappana Agrahara Police Station, Bengaluru, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused targeted roadside power backup units installed for CCTV cameras, streetlights, and traffic signals.

The accused, identified as Chinnadurai, 38, from Tamil Nadu, was apprehended on March 9 from a scrap shop in Vaddarapalya on Koppa Begur Main Road based on a tip-off.

The case was originally registered on February 5 after a private company reported the theft of 10 UPS batteries from roadside locations in Electronic City Phase-2 and Shanthipura Main Road.