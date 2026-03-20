UPS battery theft ‘for a living’: Scrap worker held in Bengaluru, 51 batteries recovered

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A 38-year-old scrap worker who allegedly stole UPS batteries “for a living,” disrupting traffic signals and surveillance systems in Electronic City, has been arrested by the Parappana Agrahara Police Station, Bengaluru, the police said on Friday.
According to the police, the accused targeted roadside power backup units installed for CCTV cameras, streetlights, and traffic signals.
The accused, identified as Chinnadurai, 38, from Tamil Nadu, was apprehended on March 9 from a scrap shop in Vaddarapalya on Koppa Begur Main Road based on a tip-off.
The case was originally registered on February 5 after a private company reported the theft of 10 UPS batteries from roadside locations in Electronic City Phase-2 and Shanthipura Main Road.
During interrogation, Chinnadurai confessed to carrying out the thefts as a source of livelihood and admitted to similar offences across Bengaluru.
The police recovered 51 UPS batteries of various companies and seized an autorickshaw used in the crimes. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at ₹4 lakh.
“With his arrest, we have detected this case and also solved two other theft cases registered against him in different police stations across the city,” a police officer said.
The accused was produced before a court on March 10 and remanded to judicial custody.
The thefts had earlier caused traffic signals in Electronic City to go dark, raising safety concerns among commuters.
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