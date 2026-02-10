UP man held for helping Bengaluru techie murder his wife by sharing live location

On December 23, 2025, Bhuvaneshwari, an assistant manager at Union Bank of India, was shot dead allegedly by her techie husband Balamurugan near Bengaluru’s Magadi Road police station.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 10, 2026 12:11 PM IST
AbhimanyuAbhimanyu Singh shared Bhuvaneshwari's live location with her husband Balamurugan, enabling him to track her before shooting her. (Express photo)
The Bengaluru city police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly helping a software engineer murder his wife by tracking and sharing her live location in December last year.

The police said on Monday that Abhimanyu Singh, who worked as an assistant to a gold merchant in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for his role in the conspiracy that led to the killing of Bhuvaneshwari in Bengaluru.

On the evening of December 23, Bhuvaneshwari, 39, an assistant manager at the Union Bank of India’s Basaveshwaranagar branch, was shot dead in the Industrial Town area under the jurisdiction of the Magadi Road police station, following which her husband, Balamurugan, 40, a software engineer, surrendered before the police.

Balamurugan was then arrested for allegedly orchestrating and executing the murder. According to the police, he had planned the killing for several months and kept a knife as backup if the shooting failed.

The police revealed that Balamurugan initially hired Tamil Nadu-based burglar Moulesh Kumar to carry out the shooting. When Moulesh repeatedly delayed the plan’s execution, Balamurugan allegedly murdered his wife himself. Moulesh was subsequently arrested by Tamil Nadu police during a burglary investigation, which led to the recovery of one of the countrymade pistols allegedly procured by Balamurugan.

During the investigation, technical evidence indicated Abhimanyu’s role. “Abhimanyu came into contact with Balamurugan and often visited Bengaluru before the murder. He visited a gym located opposite the bank where Bhuvaneshwari worked. He took note of her entry and exit from the bank,” a police officer said.

On the day of the murder, Abhimanyu shared Bhuvaneshwari’s live location with Balamurugan, enabling him to track her before carrying out the attack, according to the police.

The police also said that Abhimanyu accompanied Moulesh to Bihar to procure two countrymade pistols used in the conspiracy. Two other associates of Moulesh—Surya and Rahul—have been identified for their alleged involvement in the murder plot. Both are currently imprisoned in Tamil Nadu.

