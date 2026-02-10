UP man held for helping Bengaluru techie murder his wife by sharing live location

Abhimanyu Singh shared Bhuvaneshwari's live location with her husband Balamurugan, enabling him to track her before shooting her. (Express photo)

The Bengaluru city police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly helping a software engineer murder his wife by tracking and sharing her live location in December last year.

The police said on Monday that Abhimanyu Singh, who worked as an assistant to a gold merchant in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for his role in the conspiracy that led to the killing of Bhuvaneshwari in Bengaluru.

On the evening of December 23, Bhuvaneshwari, 39, an assistant manager at the Union Bank of India’s Basaveshwaranagar branch, was shot dead in the Industrial Town area under the jurisdiction of the Magadi Road police station, following which her husband, Balamurugan, 40, a software engineer, surrendered before the police.