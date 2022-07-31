scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Unsustainable urbanisation influenced spread of coronavirus and its variants globally: Study

Places with high population density, human development index (HDI), emission of carbon dioxide (CO2), pollution, annual rainfall, and more seasonal variations played a role in the origin of several sub-lineages of coronavirus, the study says.

Written by Aksheev Thakur | Bengaluru |
July 31, 2022 3:21:00 pm
The research stated that the urbanised areas were more vulnerable to the spread of coronavirus than the forested regions and rural areas. (File photo)

Climate change due to “long-term unsustainable patterns” of urbanisation has influenced the spread of coronavirus and its variants globally, a new study has found.

Published in the international journal Environmental Microbiology on July 20, the study by an international research group consisting of scientists from Brazil, India, and the USA found that the Betacoronavirus genera to which SARS-CoV-2, responsible for Covid-19, belongs to are distributed globally, and more occurrence are found in places with high population density, human development index (HDI), emission of carbon dioxide (CO2), pollution, annual rainfall, and more seasonal variations.

One of the key contributors to this research, Dr Debmalya Barh, a professor (Grade-E) at the department of Genetics, Ecology and Evolution, Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Brazil, and an honorary scientist of the Institute of Integrative Omics and Applied Biotechnology (IIOAB), West Bengal, said: “We performed global research to understand the influence of key environmental factors in the spread of coronavirus. We used the available genome sequences of different lineages of Orthocoronavirinae (coronavirus constitutes the subfamily Orthocoronavirinae) to understand geo-phylogeny and worldwide distribution of the coronavirus members. Next, eight environmental conditions were mapped to understand what are the key factors responsible for the emergence of the specific coronavirus family at those specific global locations using rigorous quantitative models and robust statistical tests. Our analysis suggests that areas with significantly higher HDI, human populations, CO2 emissions, deforestation rates, annual rainfall, and seasonal variations resulted in the spread of coronavirus.”

The research stated that the urbanised areas were more vulnerable to the spread of coronavirus than the forested regions and rural areas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...Premium
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...

Prof Barh said that human activities, including exploitation of forest areas and unplanned urbanisation which leads to excessive pressure on natural resources, have also led to an increase in the spread of coronavirus. Explaining further he said: “Increased consumerism (human activity), in general, causes excessive and unnecessary exploitation of wild places and affects the environment in unsustainable patterns. The places where consumerism is more, deforestation, CO2 emissions, human populations and HDI are more, might have been playing a role in the origin of several sub-lineages of the coronavirus in the world.”

More from Bangalore

Prof Barh also emphasised that increased consumerism is not only responsible for the emergence of new coronaviruses but also one of the key contributors to global warming that is accountable for the current worldwide record heat waves and we are now left with two options: either immediate “collective efforts” to restore the earth’s environment or choose a “collective suicide”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

2

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

4

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

5

MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', removed from records

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: Who were the Razakars, accused of horrific crimes during the 1...
Explained: Who were the Razakars, accused of horrific crimes during the 1...
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Express Opinion

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

Optoma D2 4K projector review: Big screen at short throw

Optoma D2 4K projector review: Big screen at short throw

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Sonova GVP Martin Grieder

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement