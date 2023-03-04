Unsung Heroes: Giridhar Kulkarni works to save Karnataka’s wildlife despite threats

Inspired by the late Kannada actor Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi movie and his own visits to the Dandeli forest area, Giridhar Kulkarni had dreamt of becoming a forest officer.

Now a wildlife conservationist, Kulkarni studied electronics and communications engineering in college. “I was forced to study engineering rather than forestry. However, this did not stop me from working for conservation; I used to visit forests, interact with local communities and forest officials. This helped me understand the essence behind wildlife conservation,” the 34-year-old Kulkarni says. “Although I attempted to clear the Indian Forest Service examination, I could not get through. Despite this I decided to contribute to conservation in my own way.”

In the past 15 years he has worked on several conservation issues, primarily in and around the Kali Tiger Reserve, Bhimgad Sanctuary and the reserve forests of Uttara Kannada and Belagavi districts. “I focus on conservation of wildlife, natural resource management and environment protection and try to contribute to wildlife conservation in Karnataka, especially in the Western Ghats landscape,” he adds.

Explaining his areas of interest, Kulkarni says, “I have been working on variety of issues such as the expansion of protected areas, declaration of new protected areas, impacts on wildlife in the name of tourism, wildlife trade, elephant corridors, forest encroachment, mitigation measures to reduce the impact of development projects on wildlife, fragmentation of wildlife corridors and welfare measures for frontline forest staff.”

Kulkarni, who was raised in Belagavi district, says he uses his field knowledge by making the best use of government orders, notifications, gazettes and websites. “Apart from this, I make use of Right to Information Act-based information, which always proves very powerful. Through these I have generated public pressure on the government, resulting in many administrative actions and policy changes,” he says.

Kulkarni’s conservation work has also invited threats from forest encroachers, mafias and contractors. “I have been threatened by many powerful people associated with land sharks, encroachers, smugglers and contractors for exposing illegalities. I have been running sustained campaigns against several infrastructure projects and unregulated tourism projects that could have detrimental effects on forests and wildlife. I have been continuously working with the forest department in implementing mitigation measures to reduce wildlife deaths due to development projects,” he says.

Last year, Kulkarni took up the issue of the mushrooming of illegal resorts in the proposed eco-sensitive zone of the BRT Tiger Reserve, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) officials conducted a field study in the reserve and found violations.

“I have conducted a sustained campaign using media reports and the RTI Act to oppose the presence of illegal resorts in the proposed eco-sensitive zone of the Bhimgad sanctuary. This compelled the government to take note of the news reports as the prime reference, and a resort was demolished nearly after 20 months,” he says.

Kulkarni says his work on several linear projects resulted in site inspections by forest and NTCA officials, and that the works were stopped. “My recent complaint regarding illegal tourism infrastructure in the BRT Tiger Reserve’s enclosure resulted in an inspection by the NTCA, which then recommended action against illegal tourism establishments,” he adds.

On the basis of his letter, the forest department has proposed that the NTCA include Kali Tiger Reserve for its economic valuation.

In 2022, following a request by Kulkarni, the chief wildlife warden made it mandatory to upload on the forest department’s website the postmortem report after every elephant death.

“I had also sent a detailed letter to the NTCA, district administration and the forest department appealing to them to initiate mitigation measures on roads passing through the Kali Tiger Reserve, as many wild animals were regularly being killed in vehicular collisions,” he says.

The NTCA, in consultation with the department, provided financial aid to the department to install humps on certain roads in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state’s tiger reserves, he recalls.

Kulkarni has campaigned for imposing night-traffic bans on the Sindhanur-Hemmadaga state highway, which passes through the Bhimgad and Dandeli sanctuaries. He wants protected areas expanded and a new protected area declared around the Khanapur forests.

“I have been conducting several awareness campaigns for schoolchildren and villagers in and around protected areas. I have been regularly working with the forest department on the voluntary rehabilitation of villagers living inside the Bhimgad sanctuary,” he says.

His appeal for careful examination of proposals requiring forest, environment and wildlife clearances in Uttara Kannada district was accepted by the forest department, which issued directions to the unit officers of the Canara Circle with regard to proposals requiring forest diversion for projects.

“I also wrote to the government, including NTCA, to enhance the voluntary village rehabilitation package in sanctuaries and national parks in line with the tiger reserves. The NTCA recently proposed the matter in the 71st meeting of the National Board of Wildlife’s standing committee, wherein the committee approved the proposal,” he says.

He has coordinated with the forest department in implementing accident insurance policy for the frontline staff in sanctuaries and reserves. “I have donated jackets, torches, uniforms and rain coats to the staff of anti-poaching camps. I have also donated signboards to caution drivers to slow down while passing through wildlife areas. They have been installed on the Sindhanur-Hemmadaga state highway,” Kulkarni says. “I regularly pass information about forest and wildlife offences to the forest department.”

Based on Kulkarni’s recommendation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also heads the state wildlife board, recently recommended a new conservation reserve in the Western Ghats at the tri-junction of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.