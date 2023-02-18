Unsung Heroes: Dr Ali Khwaja, an ex-IITian who has helped people cope with life for three decades in Bengaluru

Shyma Rauf

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, when Bengaluru transformed from a pensioners’ paradise to the IT hub of India, changes were affecting human relations, aspirations, and identities – social and sexual – as well.

While the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences existed in the city for dealing with issues of the mind, there was another “oasis in a world of emotional turmoil and loneliness” that was started by an IIT graduate who had wandered into the world of psychology.

Dr Ali Khwaja, 70, and the Banjara Academy he started for counselling are institutions by themselves in the city on account of the thousands of people battling issues of the mind that they have helped in the last three decades.

“I often describe a true counsellor/friend as a mental mirror. The mirror does not pass judgment, it does not comment or have its own opinions. But it reflects reality. If we can be mental mirrors to those who need to understand themselves, we will be doing a great service – and once they see what and who they are they can take their own decisions, and move on,” Dr Khwaja wrote recently in a post on his Ali’s Corner blog.

Over the years, Dr Khwaja and the Banjara Academy have trained over 5,000 counsellors in Bengaluru, and have also guided thousands of people on issues regarding their minds and bodies free of cost.

What started as a free two-hour counselling service over the telephone or in person, for six days a week in the 1990s, has sustained itself for over 30 years by offering commercial training services for counsellors at professional establishments like schools and hospitals.

“The fact that we have made people sit up and take notice of what were earlier misunderstood areas of human relations, child upbringing… is what we regard as our foremost achievement,” Dr Khwaja said recently in an interview.

From teenagers struggling with sexual identity and orientation, students caught in parental and peer pressures to follow certain career paths, human relationships of different kinds, patients in hospitals and hospices, to people just feeling lonely and helpless have been assisted over the years by the Banjara Academy.

Since all counselling sessions are confidential, no records are maintained by the organisation and so there is no official count of the number of people counselled by the Banjara Academy, Dr Khwaja said.

At a time when an hour of counselling costs a minimum of Rs 800, the former IITian-turned-philanthropist’s Banjara Academy in Bengaluru’s RT Nagar offers free counselling for all.

The 70-year-old founder and chairman completed BTech from IIT Bombay and later proceeded to obtain a doctorate in behavioural sciences and counselling.

Realising the need and importance of psychological counselling, he started the non-profit organisation Banjara Academy in 1989 which evolved over a period of time and took the shape of a full-fledged academy in 1999.

Speaking about the idea behind the academy, Dr Khwaja says: “Human well-being is the most important aspect of any progress. If we focus on human well-being, only then the society and the country will progress holistically. When I got introduced to the system of counselling, I realised that there is a need to do something about it on a greater scale.”

“The place where the academy has reached now was not a one-day thing, it evolved over a period of time and now we have volunteers working with us, affiliations with international bodies, and training programs,” he adds.

Most people approach the organisation for counselling sessions through emails, and others via calls and walk-ins. In a day, about 10 people make contact through walk-ins and telephone and the numbers go up to 30 in the case of emails. Most of the people who reach out to seek help are adults and older people, teenagers constitute about 20-30 per cent.

Dr Khwaja believes that numbers are not important and every individual is a milestone. Elaborating upon this idea, he says: “The most satisfying part of my counselling is to see a person who has been distraught slowly get a genuine smile from within, building up hope and redeeming the joy of life, on a daily basis.”

There are about 25 counsellors at the organisation who work on a rotation basis.

Additionally, counselling services are extended to nine public hospitals and about 300 volunteers work with the organisation.

With the belief that anybody can be trained in the field of psychological counselling, Dr Khwaja introduced a one-year diploma course in counselling in 1999.

“Banjara was functioning at a very informal level since 1989, we gradually built it up and introduced the course which is now completing its 24th batch, and we receive about 150 students a year. Many of the students have been employed in different organisations across the country”, Dr Khwaja adds.

Currently, the academy has about 12 primary faculty members and hosts guest faculty from NIMHANS and other Bengaluru hospitals.

After completing his BTech in 1974, Dr Khwaja obtained his PhD in 1997.

Speaking about his student life, he says: “All those five years of BTech course, I did everything except studies. I took immense interest in practical areas and also various areas related to human development. Slowly, I moved into counselling and related areas. And finally, almost 25 years after I completed my PhD in behavioural sciences which is human engineering, I have no regrets at all, I enjoyed the journey.”