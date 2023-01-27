Unsung hero: The 8-year-old Android app developer from Bengaluru who won national acclaim

Until last week, Rishi Shiv Prasanna from Bengaluru had not been a familiar face. But today the eight-year-old Android app developer is in the limelight after he received the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award for innovations.

Meet Rishi Shiv Prasanna, a Bengaluru student who is not only a mobile application developer, and an author, but a boy with an intelligence quotient (IQ) of 180, higher than that of the all-time greatest physicist and Nobel Laureate Albert Einstein. Rishi who is a younger member of Mensa International, the society for people with high IQs, is also an avid YouTuber. He posts educational videos related to science.

Rishi has developed three mobile applications – ‘IQ test app’ for kids, ‘Countries of the World’, and ‘Covid Helpline Bangalore’. Rishi who has already authored two books is now planning to complete another book that will come out in series.

A native of Nanjangud town of Mysuru district, Rishi currently lives in Uttarahalli in Bengaluru with his parents Prasanna Kumar M and Recheshwari. Prasanna is a professor at an engineering college in Bengaluru, and Recheshwari works as a software engineer.

It all started at a young age when Rishi’s teachers at nursery identified that he was much ahead of his seniors in terms of his understanding and grasping skills. At the age of three, he started talking about the solar system, planets, and universe when children in his age group were just starting to learn the alphabet and numbers. From science, he developed an interest in technology and by the age of five, he learned coding.

Rishi told The Indian Express that he was honoured to meet President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister asked me about the applications that I have designed and their uses. I briefly explained to him about the applications and also asked for his help to execute the ideas and innovations. He responded positively,” Rishi said.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani affectionately nicknamed him ‘Pastaman’. “I told her that I love Pasta and she started calling me ‘Pastaman’. She took all of us to eat Panipuri and that was the best thing to happen during my stay in Delhi. It was really good. I have also given her books I authored and she was very friendly,” he said.

Rishi said he came to know of his IQ levels at the age of five years but by then he had already started doing many things. When asked about others around him who may not have the IQ levels like his, Rishi said, “Everyone has some or the other ability. One needs to explore and need not worry about other things. Their ability needs to be encouraged.”

While Rishi is being hailed for the achievements that he has accomplished at a young age, it has been a challenge for the parents as well. “He is very active and it is a challenge for us to meet his intelligence level. We have been guided to encourage him in whatever he does and we do so. We try to engage him and ensure he doesn’t get diverted,” said Prasanna Kumar.

Though friends and well-wishers have advised the parents to put the child in higher classes, Prasanna Kumar and his wife are particular that their son’s childhood be very natural. “Engaging with his age group children as classmates is very crucial for him. There should be no compromise, he added.