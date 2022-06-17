Unproven allegation of impotence amounts to cruelty in marriage: Karnataka HC

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court has allowed a man to obtain a divorce from his wife on the grounds that the woman falsely accused him of being impotent. The high court has ruled that when not proven, allegations of impotency amount to cruelty under section 13(1) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

The bench comprising Justices S Sunil Dutt Yadav and K G Hemalatha passed the order in a case in which a man from Dharwad had sought divorce from his wife on grounds of cruelty after she accused him of being impotent and not consummating their marriage. A lower court had rejected the divorce decree claim.

The Dharwad bench of the high court has ruled that “calling the husband impotent without legally substantiating the same, itself would amount to cruelty within the meaning of section 13 (1) (ia) of the Act and the trial court was not justified in holding that the cruelty asserted by the husband is not proved”.

“Thus, we are of the considered opinion that the judgment and decree of the family court needs to be set aside, and the petition filed by the husband under section 13(1)(ia) of the Act needs to be allowed, granting a decree of divorce in favor of the husband,” the high court said in an order dated May 31, 2022.

The court has also ordered the man to pay alimony of Rs 8,000 per month as ordered by the trial court until the woman gets married again. “This amount of Rs 8,000 would be in the nature of permanent alimony to the wife in view of the granting decree of divorce, till she gets remarried,” the court said.

The high court said that the woman had failed to prove her allegations that the man had not consummated the marriage due to his alleged impotency. “The contention of the respondent (wife) that she has never refused to live with the husband and her in-laws, and never refused to perform her matrimonial obligations and that the marriage was not consummated in view of the behaviour of the husband by staying away from the wife and refusing to perform the marital obligations, these contentions raised by the respondent (wife) are not justifiable in view of the fact that the wife has not placed any materials for her contentions,” the high court has ruled.

“As no evidence having been specifically adduced by the wife to prove that the husband is actually impotent, the allegation would remain only an allegation and has the effect of lowering the dignity of the husband, which amounts to cruelty as the apex court has held in the case of Smt Pramila Bhatia vs Vijay Kumar Bhati [AIR 2000 Raj 362] (para 26),” the high court said.