Unlock 3.0: Bengaluru returns to normalcy as offices, shops and malls reopen

The government has allowed all public transport including buses and metro trains with 100 per cent seating capacity till 9 pm. (Express photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

Life has returned to normalcy in Bengaluru and Karnataka as shops, restaurants, malls, government and private offices and religious places resumed operations after the state government further eased Covid-19 restrictions under ‘Unlock 3.0’ starting from Monday.

The government has allowed all public transport including buses and metro trains with 100 per cent seating capacity till 9 pm, after which the night curfew comes into effect till 5 am.

Bengaluru Unlock 3.0: Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation(BMTC) starts bus operations with 100 percent passengers from today. BMTC said that bus services will be operated between 5 AM & 9 PM with all precautionary measures.



Though public transport resumed, many did not opt for it on Monday. Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation(BMTC) has said that 4,500 buses will operate following all precautionary measures and based on passenger volume, the number will be revised later.

Traffic congestion returned to Bengaluru streets as offices were allowed to function at full strength. All major roads, including Yeswanthpura, Malleshwaram, Indiranagar, Koramangala, Mysuru road, Tumkur road, Hosur road and KR Puram, reported traffic snarls.

Bengaluru Unlock 3.0 from today: KR Market & the adjoining shopping hubs see heavy rush of shoppers buying vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities. The large crowds in these areas caused traffic jams on several major roads today.



Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deployed marshals at the Yeshwanthpur Market to enforce Covid protocols. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Mahesh, a BBMP marshal from Yeshwanthpura said, “we are creating awareness about the Covid-19 and enforcing the protocols to be followed by the public. We have given more than 100 masks to the people in this area.”

Monday also saw the return of customers to restaurants in the city. While bars are open, pubs will remain shut.