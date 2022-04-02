Unity key to Congress prospects in Karnataka polls, says Rahul

The biggest challenge before the Congress party in its bid to return to power in Karnataka in 2023 is the unity among the state leaders, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi said at a preparatory meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.

“All of you must fight as a unit. This is your biggest responsibility. You are doing it to some extent but you will have to do it with more intensity. All must work together to bag at least 150 seats,” Rahul said amid concerns that differences between top leaders, especially state chief D K Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah, could disrupt the party prospects in the polls due in early 2023.

Rahul said merit should be the only consideration for identifying leaders. “We must promote people on the basis of merit. When we come to power, we must suitably reward workers who have given blood and tears for the party,” the former Congress president said.

The issue of gag orders against commenting on issues of minorities also came up at the meeting with veterans like Siddaramaiah and Mallikarjun Kharge pressing for the need to stand up for minorities to win their trust.

“The people who stand behind you and strengthen you, those who have supported you over the years — we must learn to speak up for them. When minorities and the downtrodden are in trouble, if we do not stand by them then others, too, will not come with us. We have to understand this,” leader of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Explained Punjab worry, rivalry wary

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah argued that the Congress party has the responsibility of protecting minorities, backward classes, and Dalits.

“Minorities are anxious, they are of the view that there should be more people speaking up on their behalf. Many people from the minority communities have spoken to me on this issue. The Congress party must be aggressive on this,” he said.

Earlier, state Congress president D K Shivakumar steered clear of controversial issues and spoke about the preparations of the party to win the 2023 polls. “We believe in collective leadership. I believe in party worship. We are all here because of the party,” he said.