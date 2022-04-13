Union minister visits Bengaluru lakes, talks to experts to restore waterbodies

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tuesday, as a part of the initiative to develop 75 ‘Amrit Sarovars’ by reviving and rejuvenating the existing waterbodies, visited the Kempambudhi, Gubbalala and Mestripalya lakes in Bengaluru. He was accompanied by MLAs M Krishnappa, Ravi Subramanya L, Uday B Garudachar, lake experts and citizens.

Chandrasekhar said that he fought for eight years to recover the Mestripalaya lake by wresting it from encroachers and informed that the development of the lake is in its final phase. Later, taking to Twitter, Chandrasekhar said, “Today visited many lakes that @BJP4Karnataka govt and my colleague MLAs have restored and reclaimed from Congress government’s deliberate destruction. For years have fought to protect Bengaluru’s lakes. Fulfilling PM @narendramodi #AmritKere vision.”

The minister also met the officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and sought to know the plans to rejuvenate the lakes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested that every district in the country should have 75 ‘Amrit Sarovars’ (ponds) in the next one year. Under this, either old lakes will be improved or new ones will be created.