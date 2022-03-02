Union minister stays mum over his comment on ‘students failing to clear medical exams’ in India

Union Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has drawn criticism over his statement on Indian students failing to qualify medical exams in India.

On Tuesday, speaking to media persons in Belagavi, he had said, “Ninety per cent of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India. This is not the right time to debate why students are moving out to study medicine.”

On Wednesday, when he visited the house of fourth-year medical student Naveen SG, who died in Ukraine, in Chalageri village, media persons asked him about the remarks he had made on Tuesday. However, he did not respond to the questions and said that he had spoken to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and the latter had informed him that all efforts were being made to bring the mortal remains of Naveen and evacuate remaining students from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said he was surprised by Joshi’s statement.

Kumaraswamy said, “After introducing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), medical education has become a business. Students like Naveen who are securing 97 per cent are unable to get medical seats. It has become tough for the poor and middle class students to get medical seats in India.”

State Congress president DK Shivakumar termed Joshi’s statement insensitive and said that there are 63 medical colleges in the state but most of the people studying in those institutions are from other parts of the country, whereas Karnataka students are not able to get medical seats.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah termed Joshi’s remark as “irresponsible” and said that the government should focus on rescuing students who are stranded in Ukraine.