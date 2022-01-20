scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Must Read

Union minister approves Rs 1200 cr Shiradi Ghat road upgradation to four-lane highway

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured full cooperation and speedy approvals for implementing the project.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: January 20, 2022 10:15:01 pm
Nitin Gadkari, flexible fuel, what is flexible fuel, Flex fuel engine, Road and Transport minister, Indian express newsUnion Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari. (File)

Union Minister for National Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari approved the Rs 1200 crores project to upgrade the existing two-lane Shiradi Ghat road into a four-lane highway.

The National Highways Authority of India would take up the project and complete it in 2 years, Gadkari said.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured full cooperation and speedy approvals for implementing the project. The Shiradi Ghat road is usually in pitiable condition during the monsoon and needs immediate upgradation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With the upgradation, the entire stretch of the highway between Bengaluru and Mangaluru would become a four-lane road. The four-laning of national highway 75 will accelerate the economic growth of the region.

 

More from Bangalore

The union minister has instructed the NHAI to study the proposal to build a six-lane tunnel through the Shiradi ghat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 20: Latest News

Advertisement
X