Union minister approves Rs 1200 cr Shiradi Ghat road upgradation to four-lane highway

Union Minister for National Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari approved the Rs 1200 crores project to upgrade the existing two-lane Shiradi Ghat road into a four-lane highway.

The National Highways Authority of India would take up the project and complete it in 2 years, Gadkari said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured full cooperation and speedy approvals for implementing the project. The Shiradi Ghat road is usually in pitiable condition during the monsoon and needs immediate upgradation.

With the upgradation, the entire stretch of the highway between Bengaluru and Mangaluru would become a four-lane road. The four-laning of national highway 75 will accelerate the economic growth of the region.

The union minister has instructed the NHAI to study the proposal to build a six-lane tunnel through the Shiradi ghat.