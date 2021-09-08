Union IT ministry forms task force to solve internet connectivity woes in Karnataka districts

To improve internet connectivity in a few districts in Karnataka, the Union IT ministry constituted a task force Wednesday.

The decision was taken by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, after his recent visit to six districts to hold the Janashirwad Yatra in Karnataka.

“There were numerous requests to improve the speed and access of internet connectivity in some parts of each district. Minister had promised a task force would be sent to study the same in each district,” a release by the ministry said.

“In response to this commitment, a task force consisting of officers of National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has swiftly commenced their visit and work,” the release added.

The task force officials would visit each district and meet the people. “They will also meet state government officials and submit a report to the minister,” the release said.