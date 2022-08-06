scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Union health secretary ‘pulls up’ Karnataka over surge in Covid-19 cases

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that the upcoming festive months will attract huge congregations and entail a large number of inter- and intra-state journeys that could potentially become a facilitator for the spread of the infection.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 6, 2022 7:20:43 pm
Maharashtra Covid19, Mumbai Covid19, Mumbai Covid19, Pune Covid19, daily case count Covid19, Indian Express, Indian Express newsOn Friday, Karnataka had reported 2,042 new Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate for the day was 6.32 per cent. (Representative-File)

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan Saturday asked Karnataka principal secretary (health) TK Anil Kumar to take measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection. Notably, the direction came after Karnataka experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, Karnataka had reported 2,042 new Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate for the day was 6.32 per cent. In total, 32,277 tests were conducted during the day.

Bhushan also stated that the upcoming festive months will attract huge congregations and entail a large number of inter- and intra-state journeys that could potentially become a facilitator for the spread of the infection.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“Upcoming months are likely to witness mass gatherings in context of various festivities to be held in different parts of the country, leading to a large number of individuals undertaking intra and interstate journeys or congregating at the same places. This may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases, including Covid-1 9. lt is critical for the state to ensure adequate testing is undertaken in all the districts of the state while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests. The state must also closely monitor districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management,” the letter said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

Apart from emphasising on the genome sequencing of the samples collected from international passengers and Covid-19 clusters, Bhushan highlighted that a renewed attention needs to be paid for ensuring adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour in crowded places like markets, inter-state bus stands, schools, colleges, and railway stations, among others.

More from Bangalore

“There is a need to promote Covid Appropriate Behaviour through sensitization and public awareness campaigns, with active participation of local community leaders and other influencers. State should aim to increase the pace of vaccination for all eligible populations and accelerate the administration of free precaution doses for 18+ eligible population at all Government Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) under the ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ till 30th September 2022…” the letter stated.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 07:20:43 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist

3

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

4

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: Websites to check results online

5

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
CWG Day 9 LIVE

India defeat England to reach women's cricket final

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

Premium
The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained

The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
The tablet to beat under Rs 20,000
Realme Pad X review

The tablet to beat under Rs 20,000

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement