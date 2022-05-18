Union health minister gives nod to AIIMS in Karnataka

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday gave green signal to the establishment of an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Karnataka. The move came during a meeting between Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Mandaviya in New Delhi Wednesday.

Sudhakar had earlier submitted a request to the Union government to start an AIIMS in Karnataka to enhance the public healthcare and the medical education infrastructure in the state. Last year, in February, he sought Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman’s help in setting up AIIMS.

“I thank our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for assuring an AIIMS for Karnataka. This will greatly benefit the state and further enhance the state’s health and medical education infrastructure,” said Sudhakar.

Sudhakar also announced that the detailed project report (DPR) for a new National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) poly trauma centre and PG institute has been submitted to the Standing Finance Committee (SFC). “Once approved, the new institute will come up at Kyalasanahalli near Hennur Main road in Bengaluru. Initially, the Karnataka government had submitted a proposal to the SFC for the construction of a medical college in 2021. However, the SFC had asked the government to focus on NIMHANS’ expertise in PG training. The new 538-bed institute is set to come up in three years at a cost of Rs 489 crore,” Sudhakar said.

In a letter to Mandaviya, Sudhakar has also sought the Union government’s assistance to establish medical colleges in all districts irrespective of whether it has a private medical college or not.

Opening a separate state level university for nursing and allied health sciences to ensure quality and professionalism, public-private model for administration of hospitals, special curriculum and training of in-service doctors in hospital management, priority for domicile students in deemed universities, stringent norms to ensure world class food safety and standards and flexibility in leveraging National Health Mission to address state specific and region specific health challenges were the other suggestions made by Sudhakar in the letter to improve the healthcare in the state.