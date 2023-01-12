After backlash, Union govt includes Karnataka tableau for Republic Day parade

Facing flak from various quarters for dropping the Karnataka tableau from the Republic Day parade, the Ministry of Defence Thursday shortlisted it for participation.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, the Ministry said, “The tableau proposal of the State Government of Karnataka has been shortlisted by the Government for participating in the Republic Day Parade, 2023.”

The BJP government had come under fire in poll-bound Karnataka as the state’s tableau did not feature for the first time in 13 years. The tableau will exhibit a diversity of millets in the state.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had slammed the decision to drop Karnataka’s tableau saying that it was a reflection of “how serious the BJP is about upholding the pride of our state”. State BJP government, he said, had “pledged our pride to accommodate the interests of their high command. Did any of the BJP MPs raise objections for rejecting our tableaux?” he asked.

The Karnataka government had maintained that the state did not get an opportunity to exhibit its tableau due to technical reasons. Nodal officer for Republic Day tableau C R Naveen had said that the Union government had issued guidelines “providing opportunities to the state that did not take part least number of times during the last eight years”. Hence, Karnataka did not get the chance, he said.

The Karnataka government had maintained that all the three states which won the prize in 2022 were not selected this year, and “even those that took part last year are also not selected”.