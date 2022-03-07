Union government carrying out largest-ever rescue operation in country’s history: Meenakshi Lekhi

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said the ongoing Operation Ganga is the largest-ever rescue operation carried out by the Indian government.

Speaking on the topic – ‘The Changing Face of Global Diplomacy’ – at the Indian Global Forum (IGF) annual summit in Bengaluru, the minister said: “I feel sorry for the student who we lost. We have over 20,000 Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine and more than 10,000 people have been extracted and brought to Delhi or Mumbai… The operation is still on and many people have been evacuated and brought to four western neighbours of Ukraine – Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary… We feel it is our responsibility to reach out to our people who are stranded. And all our friends are helping us in evacuating our people. And that’s what I believe diplomacy stands for: that you get other people to understand your point of view and get them to assist you in what you wish to achieve.”

Responding to a question on the role of social media in diplomacy, Lekhi said: “We have used the forum to our advantage because if the government needs to issue advisories, we immediately put it out on social media to reach out to all the people who are stranded. So, if somebody tweeted to me that they were stuck we would reach out to them.” She, however, added that there was always a danger of fake news being propagated from even verified handles.

Another BJP leader Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale said the value of the Indian passport has gone up after Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister in 2014.

“We have carried out rescue operations which were very difficult and other countries also could not manage the way India did. And now we are doing it in Ukraine,” he added.