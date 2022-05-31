Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election scheduled to be held on June 10, in Bengaluru Tuesday.

Before submitting her nomination papers to the Vidhana Soudha secretary, Sitharaman offered prayers at the historical Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple Tuesday morning.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel were present during the submission of Sitharaman’s papers.

Kannada film comedian S Jaggesh, who is from the dominant Vokkaliga community, has also filed nomination for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in the elections to be held on June 10.

The BJP, which has a total of 121 MLAs in the Karnataka legislative assembly, is guaranteed to win two of the four vacant seats from Karnataka. A candidate requires a minimum of 45.2 votes to win the polls from the 224-member House.

Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka have been necessitated by the impending retirement of Nirmala Sitharaman, KC Ramamurthy of the BJP, and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress at the end of June. A fourth seat is vacant on account of the death of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes earlier this year. The tenure of Oscar Fernandes was also scheduled to end in June 2022.

Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh had submitted his nomination as the Congress candidate Monday.

The BJP Monday announced Lehar Singh as its third candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka.