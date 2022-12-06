scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Union environment ministry seeks report from Karnataka govt on diverting forest land for road

The Karnataka government in November approved the diversion of forest land in the Uttara Kannada district for the construction of the road for a private individual and sent the application to the ministry for its approval.

The Union Ministry has sought a detailed report on the construction of a road after diverting 0.0768 hectares of forest land at the Sirsi taluk in the Uttara Kannada district.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sought from the Karnataka government a detailed report on the construction of a road after diverting 0.0768 hectares of forest land at the Sirsi taluk in the Uttara Kannada district.

The road was allegedly constructed for a private individual, Preetam Prakash Palankar, without waiting for the ministry’s nod. The state government in November approved the diversion of forest land and sent the application to the ministry for its approval.

In a letter, dated November 22, to Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary (forest, ecology and environment), a copy of which is with The Indian Express, the ministry stated that it examined the state government’s proposal and observed that the proposed road had already been in existence. It rejected the proposal for the diversion of forest land to pave way for the construction of the road.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

“It is to inform that a proposal submitted by the state government has been examined and it is observed that as per satellite imagery, the proposed road is already in existence and it is not clear as to whether the state government has given any permission to the user agency for the use of said road. If no permissions were given, a detailed report along with name of erring officials responsible for the violations may be provided to this office expeditiously to initiate the action under section 3A and 3B of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. Further, giving exclusive access to one single applicant over a road would lead to right of way complications. Therefore, the state government may review the entire issue and deal with the access provisions comprehensively including the one proposed in the instant proposal. In view of the above I am directed to convey the rejection of the instant proposal,” the letter said.

More from Bangalore

On June 1, Palankar sought approval for the diversion of 0.0768 ha of the forest land to connect an existing main road to his private land. Upon inspection of the site, the forest department approved his request for the diversion of the forest land on September 17. The proposal was then forwarded to the Union environment ministry to seek its nod under the Forest Conservation Act.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 01:38:30 pm
Next Story

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI tip-off XI: Axar Patel and Umran Malik to replace Shabaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close