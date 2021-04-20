Union Cabinet approves two phases of Bengaluru metro project; 58.19 km long route to cost Rs 14,788 cr

Approving the proposal, the Cabinet remarked that the project would provide additional public transport infrastructure to Bengaluru.

The Union Cabinet Tuesday approved two phases of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project covering a total distance of 58.19 kilometres. The Phase 2A (Central Silk Board Junction to KR Puram) and Phase 2B (KR Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction), with a total completion cost of Rs. 14,788 crores, are expected to aid travel to the Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT/BT) sectors based in the Karnataka capital.

The announcement was made by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “This will enhance the ease of living for our citizens by decongesting Bengaluru.”

Meanwhile, Bangalore Central Lok Sabha MP, P C Mohan tweeted, “This line will help the #ITBT sector providing a sustainable and efficient mode of transport. In particular, it will improve multimodal mobility integration & act as catalyst for mobility-oriented development to realise our true economic potential and ease traffic congestion.”

A landmark decision to boost sustainable mobility infrastructure. PM Shri @narendramodi ji led Union Cabinet approved Phases 2A (19.75 km & 13 stations) & 2B (38.44 km & 17 stations) of Bengaluru’s #NammaMetro at a cost of ₹14,788 cr. @HardeepSPuri @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc pic.twitter.com/bCR2f8Hdxl — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) April 20, 2021

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya said, “This 21st Century Infrastructure Project will catalyse economic growth of the city. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri”.

Approving the proposal, the Cabinet remarked that the project would provide additional public transport infrastructure to Bengaluru.

“The project will streamline the urban transportation system in Bengaluru, which is stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city putting stress on travel infrastructure and industrial activities and provide the people a safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport,” a statement from the Union Cabinet read.