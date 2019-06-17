Three dead after under-construction water tank collapses in Bengaluru

Three people were killed and several people were injured after an under-construction water tank collapsed at Jogappa Layout in Nagavara, North Bengaluru, on Monday. At least six of the injured are said to be in a serious condition.

According to police, the labourers were working on the centering inside the 110 MLD water tank, constructed by the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board), when the incident took place.

“According to initial investigation, the pillar, which was constructed to support the inside part of the tank, had developed a crack, resulting in the collapse of the centering,” a police official said.

Besides the National Disaster Rescue Team, personnel from the fire department, emergency services and police, along with eight ambulances, arrived at the spot to assist in the rescue operations.

Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also visited the site to inquire about the mishap.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)