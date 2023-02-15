scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Over 1,300 unauthorised private schools identified in Karnataka

A report revealed that Bengaluru North topped the list with 485 unauthorised schools followed by Bengaluru South with 386, Tumkur with 109 and Bengaluru Rural with 66.

Over 1,300 unauthorised private schools identified in KarnatakaThe statewide survey conducted by block level education officials came in the backdrop of a controversy revolving around private schools in Bengaluru which falsely claimed that they are affiliated to the CBSE board. (File/Representational)
The department of public instruction, which had ordered a survey to identify the unauthorised private schools in Karnataka, found out a total of 1,316 private schools in Karnataka running in violation of the Karnataka Education Act rules.

The violations include running the schools without registrations, teaching unauthorised curricula, allowing additional sections without approval among others.

The statewide survey conducted by block level education officials came in the backdrop of a controversy revolving around private schools in Bengaluru which falsely claimed that they are affiliated to the CBSE board.

A report issued by the department of public instruction revealed that a total of 63 private schools were operating in Karnataka without registration and enrolled students illegally. A total of 74 schools admitted students to high school without approval and a total of 95 schools were identified which illegally taught students based CBSE or ICSE syllabi while they were actually approved to teach only the state board syllabus.

Also Read |Pratiksha Trust, IISc and CBR sign MoU boosting research on brain diseases among elderly

A total of 294 schools were identified that violated the medium of instruction rule (by teaching English medium when permission was given for Kannada medium) and about 620 schools illegally added more sections without approval.

Many private schools sought permission for one section but functioned with two or more sections without approval from the state government, the report said. A total of 21 schools were identified for functional multiple boards in the same building.

The state government has also identified around 141 private schools that have relocated without permission from the education authorities. The report revealed that Bengaluru North topped the list with 485 unauthorised schools followed by Bengaluru South with 386, Tumkur with 109 and Bengaluru Rural with 66.

In addition, the department of school education and literacy is also adopting a series of reform measures in processing the applications from various managements seeking registration for new schools, renewal of recognition and grant of no objection certificates (NOC) for affiliation to the central curriculum. The reforms aim to pave the way to simplify the entire administrative process and to ensure transparency among schools.

Vishal R, commissioner, department of public instruction said “We have collated the data of unauthorized schools, have listed the action that needs to be taken and submitted it to the state government. The government has to now take a call to further implement the action.”

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 21:18 IST
