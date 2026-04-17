Unattended Bengaluru jewellery shop looted while owner steps out, manhunt launched

The crime was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras. (Representative Image)

The Bengaluru police have launched a manhunt after a three-member gang looted a jewellery shop in Bengaluru’s Banashankari on Friday.

The incident took place around 3.22 pm when the shop owner, N Manjunath, 52, briefly stepped out to use a nearby anganwadi restroom, leaving the shop unattended. When he returned after barely three minutes, he found an unidentified man inside the shop stealing display ornaments.

“On being noticed, the accused fled immediately and escaped on a two-wheeler with two accomplices waiting outside,” a police officer said.

Manjunath attempted to chase the suspects but was unsuccessful. The police said the stolen items include two packets of silver chains weighing around 50 gram, three gold nose pins weighing about 10 gram, and Rs 3,000 in cash, with the total loss estimated at Rs 1.8 lakh.