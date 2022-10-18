scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

‘Unable to explain reason to commit murder’: Karnataka HC releases man accused of murdering drunken wife

“The prosecution is not able to explain the intention of the accused to commit the murder,” said a division bench of Justice K. Somashekar and Justice T G Shivashankare Gowda.

A local court in the state had convicted Suresha for life imprisonment in November 2017 post which he approached the Karnataka High Court. (File)

The Karnataka High Court recently acquitted a man, who allegedly killed his drunken wife for refusing to prepare food for him on the festival, from charges of murder and ordered his release from jail. The High Court said the case amounts to culpable homicide and not murder.

Suresha, a man from Mudigere in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife Radha in 2016. A local court in the state had convicted Suresha for life imprisonment in November 2017 post which he approached the Karnataka High Court. Suresha was married to Meenakshi and he tied the knot with Radha with whom he has two children after separation from his first wife.

“As found from the prosecution evidence, the woman did not prepare the food, that prompted and enraged the accused to take such a drastic step all of a sudden and removed a club from the house and inflicted injuries as part of punishment and there was no intention on his part to cause death. The alleged act of the accused comes within the purview of exception-1 to Section 300 of IPC where the death of the woman was ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” the High Court said in its order.

Modifying the conviction and sentence order of the trial court, the High Court convicted him under Section part-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC instead of Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

The period of six years, 22 days undergone by the accused in incarceration is sufficient for the offence punishable under Section 304 part-I of the IPC, the High Court said and directed the jail authorities to “set him at liberty forthwith, if he is not required in any other case”.

Suresha, who returned back on a festival day in 2016, found that she neither had celebrated the festival nor cooked food but was sleeping after consuming alcohol. Furious over the same, Suresha hit her with a club which claimed Radha’s life.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 10:55:13 am
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How breastfeeding protects mother and child

