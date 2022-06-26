‘Unable’ to catch rats, Karnataka police ‘deploy’ cats

The Gauribidanur rural police station in Karnataka has ‘deployed’ two cats to rein in rats on its premises. Located roughly 80 km from Bengaluru city, the station was built in 2014.

Sources at the police station said rats had started to nibble away important files and so they had to use cats to address the problem.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Vijay Kumar, Gauribidanur rural police station sub-inspector, said: “We have a lake nearby and it seems the rats found our station to be a better place to reside. When a cat was deployed, the rat menace reduced and we have brought in another cat recently. Till now, they have killed three rats.”

He further said: “The rats run all over the police station, and into cells and rooms where files are stored… We provide milk and food to the two cats, which have now become like a family inside the police station.”

Notably, many departments in Karnataka spend a good amount of money to curb rat and mosquito menace. For instance, A Right to Information (RTI) query revealed that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) spends around Rs 50,000 annually to prevent rat and mosquito menace.

A separate RTI query found that the state government spent Rs 19.34 lakh to catch rats between 2010-15.