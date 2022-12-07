scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Unable to afford transport, man carries wife’s body on shoulder in Karnataka

A police officer said Ravi was carrying his wife’s body to bury it on the bank of the Suvarnavathi river on his own.

Ragpicker carries his young wife’s body in a gunny bag in Karnataka
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In a heart-wrenching incident, a ragpicker has had to carry his young wife’s body in a gunny bag in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district.

Kalamma (26), who hailed from Mandya, and her husband, Ravi, had come to Yelandur town in Chamarajanagar district only 10 days ago to pick rags for a living. They lived in a hut near a forest department building.

According to police sources, Kalamma died of some disease on Tuesday, but Ravi did not have the money to hire a vehicle to transport her body. He put her body in a gunny bag and was found walking with the bag on his shoulder.

On receiving information about a man suspiciously carrying a gunny bag, police stopped Ravi and were shocked to see a woman’s body in his bag.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All

The Yelandur police shifted the body to the district hospital for a postmortem. They have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. “Once we receive the postmortem report, we will initiate appropriate action,” said a police officer.

A police officer said Ravi was carrying his wife’s body to bury it on the bank of the Suvarnavathi river on his own. A video of his carrying the body went viral on social media on Wednesday.

More from Bangalore

Police also gave Ravi some money to buy food.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 10:20:49 pm
Next Story

Tennis Premier League kicks off in Pune

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close