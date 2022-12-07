Unable to afford transport, man carries wife’s body on shoulder in Karnataka

In a heart-wrenching incident, a ragpicker has had to carry his young wife’s body in a gunny bag in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district.

Kalamma (26), who hailed from Mandya, and her husband, Ravi, had come to Yelandur town in Chamarajanagar district only 10 days ago to pick rags for a living. They lived in a hut near a forest department building.

According to police sources, Kalamma died of some disease on Tuesday, but Ravi did not have the money to hire a vehicle to transport her body. He put her body in a gunny bag and was found walking with the bag on his shoulder.

On receiving information about a man suspiciously carrying a gunny bag, police stopped Ravi and were shocked to see a woman’s body in his bag.

The Yelandur police shifted the body to the district hospital for a postmortem. They have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. “Once we receive the postmortem report, we will initiate appropriate action,” said a police officer.

A police officer said Ravi was carrying his wife’s body to bury it on the bank of the Suvarnavathi river on his own. A video of his carrying the body went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Police also gave Ravi some money to buy food.