Ukrainian expats in India a worried lot, do their bit to support compatriots back home

While the government says all Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine, expats from the war-hit country living in India are spending sleepless nights, worried over their family members back home.

Vladyslava Savytska, 23, has been living in Bengaluru for two years. Having married an Indian man in February, she was excited to take her husband to Ukraine. But her dreams have shattered. “With buildings ruined, Ukraine will not be the same any more,” said the woman from Irpin, a city near the capital city of Kyiv.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vladyslava said her mother had come to visit here just a few days before the war started. “The place where my mother stays was also attacked. Roads that I walked are now full of tankers.”

Vladyslava said that Russians and Ukranians did not have any kind of enmity before and that they had got along together. “But some unverified news is now being spread as the war has built a wall between them. Some of my friends and family members have managed to leave Ukraine, but many are still in the bunkers and trying to leave. This is not the Ukraine where I grew up and it really hurts to see what has happened there,” she added.

Anna Metelska, a 26-year-old living in Hyderabad, was about to reach home in Ukraine in February. “My parents are now in Uman, and my sister who was in Kyiv has taken shelter at her friend’s house, which is 15 km away from the city. People living in cities have to move to villages and are staying in hospitals, schools and wherever they are getting a place to sleep. A lot of places are now without water, electricity and adequate food,” she said.

Metelska lamented that Russia was attacking even hospitals and schools and had taken over two nuclear plants. She said she was in touch with volunteers who are helping people to leave the country.

Yevheniya Marenych, 35, is a native of Kharkiv running an event management company in Goa. Marenych said her Russian friends living in India were a divided lot. “I have been in India for the last 15 years and we all lived together. But recently, hatred is growing and my Russian friends here as well are divided over their political views. My mother’s sister is from Russia and does not believe me despite watching the horrific episodes taking place in Ukraine,” she said.

“It is really hard to see the place I grew up in. I have great memories about the places which are getting destroyed day by day… People just run from one place to another to save themselves from Russian aggression… How will it end? How will we keep relationships with our relatives and friends from Russia? No one knows…we won’t be able to forget…,” she said.



Marenych said many people did not want to leave the war-torn country. “Every day I wake up hoping that I’ll see a message from my parents and will hear their voice on my phone. My parents are still in Ukraine. They can’t get evacuated because of some health issues. They have many animals of their own and those rescued from the streets,” she said, adding that her mother had 24 cats in their home.

Marenych said the Ukrainians in India were collecting money to help their compatriots back home, with a fundraiser lined up for Sunday. They are also planning to organize peace rallies and press meets to drum up support for the country.