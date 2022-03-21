Indian medical student Naveen’s body reaches his village, Bommai, others pay respect

The body of Naveen SG, the medical student who was killed in Ukraine earlier this month, Monday reached his village in the Haveri district of Karnataka after being brought to the state capital of Bengaluru. Many leaders, including lawmaker Shivakumar Udasi, paid their last respects to Naveen at the Chalageri village.

Naveen, a fourth-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed on March 1 when he stepped out to buy groceries for his juniors. He was the first Indian to die in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country on February 24.

Naveen’s mortal remains were received at the Bengaluru International Airport early in the morning by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “Received and honoured body of our student Naveen Gyanagoudar killed in indiscriminate bomb shelling in Russia-Ukraine war. Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji & @DrSJaishankar Ji for getting his mortal remains,” Bommai tweeted.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an impossible task possible by bringing back Karnataka student Naveen’s mortal remains from war-torn Ukraine through his Bhagirath-like sustained effort. It is a historic job.”

“The sustained, intense efforts of the Union government made it possible through diplomatic contacts with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine and succeeding in getting safe passage for special flights to bring the mortal remains. Naveen was to be received by his parents on his return as a doctor after completing his studies, it is unfortunate that his parents had to receive his mortal remains,” added Bommai.

Bommai said the Indian government did a commendable job through Operation Ganga to bring back its students stranded in Ukraine. The operation, which went on for three weeks, brought 19,000 Indian students back, of which 572 were from Karnataka, he said adding that 62 students from the state had returned before the rescue mission started. “I was in constant contact with the Prime Minister’s Office and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Our MPs too put in their efforts to make it a success.”

The mortal remains of Naveen were secured by contacting funeral agents in Ukraine and it was embalmed. The body was taken to Dubai via Warsaw where it was given a zinc coating before being brought to Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Bommai said the Karnataka government also had a big role in this successful operation as it maintained sustained coordination to bring back its students through Delhi, Ghaziabad and Mumbai till the students from the state reached their homes. Elaborating on the process, Bommai said first a WhatsApp group was set up to establish contact with the students and they were counselled. Within 12 hours, a toll-free number was established to render assistance. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Manoj Rajan was in constant touch with the Ukraine Embassy.

Naveen’s family has decided to donate his body to a medical college in Davangere. Naveen’s father Shekarappa Goudar, who confirmed the family’s decision to the Indian Express, said that his son wanted to achieve in the medical field but he could not. At least his body will help other students, he said.

Bommai thanked everyone who was involved in Operation Ganga. “The pain and grief will always remain that Naveen could not be brought back alive. We will render all the help needed for his family,” Bommai said.