Ugadi: South Western Railway to operate 20 special trains to avoid rush

Rail tickets have been priced at 1.3 times higher than the usual fares across all routes.

As many as 20 special trains will operate to connect various destinations in Karnataka till April 15, in the wake of Ugadi, and to avoid rush due to the ongoing bus strike, the South Western Railway said.

However, tickets have been priced at 1.3 times higher than the usual fares across all routes. “These special trains with special fare will facilitate passengers to avoid hardship due to the strike of road transport employees, and in clearing the rush for the upcoming Ugadi festival,” an SWR official said. The official added that the Chief Secretary (P Ravikumar) had also forwarded a request (dated April 6) to run additional trains due to the ongoing situation.

A large number of people travel from Bengaluru to their hometowns during the auspicious Ugadi season. This year, Ugadi, considered as the beginning of a new year as per traditions, falls on April 13.

Of the 20 trains scheduled to operate on different dates between Friday and April 15, eight begin from Yeshwantpur, three from Mysuru, two each from Belagavi, Bidar, and one each from KSR Bengaluru, Hubballi, Shivamogga Town, Karwar, and Bijapur.

Apart from those mentioned in the list above, two more trains have been sanctioned. These are as follows:

* Train 06543 – Bijapur to Yeshwantput – Apr 14

* Train 06544 – Yeshwantpur to Hubballi – April 15