UG, PG students in Karnataka can now attempt same paper in English and Kannada

Undergraduate and postgraduate students in Karnataka public universities can now write exams in Kannada, English or a mix of both languages, the State Higher Education Council (SHEC) decided Wednesday.

Till now, students were bound to write answers for an entire question paper either in Kannada or in English. But the new decision will allow them to attempt some questions in Kannada and others in English according to their convenience. This change was already in place in polytechnic courses.

An annual general meeting of SHEC convened by Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan took the decision. The meeting also decided to undertake the translation of quality books to Kannada, as per the aspiration of the National Education Policy, 2020, to promote higher education in regional languages.

It also decided to constitute a high-level committee to make use of technology in the translation process.

The minister stated the meeting decided to make arrangements for tribal studies at the existing Karnataka State Folklore University instead of setting up a new tribal university.

He stressed that as part of the ‘good governance month’, vice-chancellors and higher officials should visit colleges under their watch and examine the progress of instructions. He added there should be more investment and emphasis on research projects.