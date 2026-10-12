Now, chain snatchers pose as SIR officials to target elderly woman in Karnataka

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Two men robbed an elderly woman of her gold chain in Karnataka’s Udupi town after approaching her on the pretext of collecting information for the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the police said.
According to the police, the men approached Shantha Karanth, 74, around 3.50 pm on October 7. “They asked her to sign some papers stating that they were related to the SIR. They asked for water. As she went towards the kitchen, they followed her and robbed her of the gold chain before fleeing from the spot. Shantha fell onto the ground but raised an alarm,” a police officer said.
The police later arrested the men, identified Vadiraj Ganiga, 44, from Nittur and Sachin, 30, a resident of Padu village in Kapu taluk. They said Vadiraj is Shantha’s neighbour.
“Vadiraj was aware that Shantha would be alone at that time and he hatched the plan,” the officer said.
Vadiraj initially told the police that he had no connection with the SIR “officer”. However, the phone calls between the two exposed their nexus and conspiracy, the police said.
The police found that Vadiraj had pledged the stolen gold chain at a co-operative society in Manipal. They recovered the 34-gram ornament worth Rs 4.5 lakh, an electric scooter, and other valuables.
According to the police officer, Vadiraj has borrowed money from Shantha and her son Srinivas Karanth but never repaid it. He has also reportedly borrowed money from his friends and relatives.
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