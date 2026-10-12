Now, chain snatchers pose as SIR officials to target elderly woman in Karnataka

Two men robbed an elderly woman of her gold chain in Karnataka’s Udupi town after approaching her on the pretext of collecting information for the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the police said.

According to the police, the men approached Shantha Karanth, 74, around 3.50 pm on October 7. “They asked her to sign some papers stating that they were related to the SIR. They asked for water. As she went towards the kitchen, they followed her and robbed her of the gold chain before fleeing from the spot. Shantha fell onto the ground but raised an alarm,” a police officer said.