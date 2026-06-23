Live-in partners, an IVF couple, and the doctor who broke law to connect them

The Karnataka Police recently arrested a 76-year-old doctor and three others, including the biological parents of a month-old baby girl, in the Udupi district for allegedly orchestrating an illegal adoption through forged documents, completely bypassing the adoption process.

The accused have been identified as Dr K Surendra Kamath, proprietor of Kamath Nursing Home; S Prakash, 50, of Santhekatte; and the biological parents, Sampath, 22, and Supreethi, 22.

Hariram Shankar, Udupi Superintendent of Police, confirmed the arrests following a formal complaint registered at the local women’s police station by an official from the Child Welfare Department.

The Child Welfare Department received a tip-off about an infant being raised illegally at a house in Santhekatte. Acting on the information, authorities visited the residence of S Prakash, where they discovered the month-old baby girl. Under police questioning, Prakash confessed that Dr Kamath had facilitated the illegal adoption.