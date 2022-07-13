In pictures: Farmers in Udupi return to work after heavy rains inundate paddy fields

July 13, 2022 7:37:19 pm
Karnataka’s coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been receiving heavy rainfall in the past few days, submerging low-lying areas and buildings and throwing normal life out of gear.
However, the farmers of Udupi district returned to their agricultural fields on Wednesday wearing a huge smile.
Owing to a cyclonic circulation over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, the Western Ghats have been experiencing heavy rainfall. As a result, Udupi received heavy rainfall, which inundated the paddy fields in Udupi.
However, agricultural labourers were seen working in the paddy fields despite the heavy rain and strong winds.
It is during this time of the year when farmers get ready for their paddy cultivation by leveling and ploughing the field. Earlier, due to the pandemic, paddy cultivation was affected in Udupi.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday embarked on a tour to the rain affected districts. He said, “Karnataka government is with the people at this hour of crisis when many parts of the state are reeling under floods. District in-charge ministers have involved themselves in relief works taking everyone into confidence.”
Earlier this week, landslides were reported at many places in Karnataka following incessant rainfall. Water levels were also reportedly increasing in Belagavi district. Police had banned tourists from going near the river. Water sport activities in Dandeli were also banned.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department forecast on Wednesday predicted moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka for the next 4-5 days.
In the north, IMD forecast moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi during next three days.
