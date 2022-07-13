scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

In pictures: Farmers in Udupi return to work after heavy rains inundate paddy fields

Owing to a cyclonic circulation over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, the Western Ghats have been experiencing heavy rainfall. As a result, Udupi received heavy rainfall, which inundated the paddy fields in Udupi.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
July 13, 2022 7:37:19 pm
Udupi farm landsOwing to a cyclonic circulation over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, the western ghats have been experiencing rainfall. (Express photos by Jithendra M)

Karnataka’s coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been receiving heavy rainfall in the past few days, submerging low-lying areas and buildings and throwing normal life out of gear.

However, the farmers of Udupi district returned to their agricultural fields on Wednesday wearing a huge smile.

Udupi farms An agricultural labourer working on the fields. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

However, agricultural labourers were seen working in the paddy fields despite the heavy rain and strong winds.

Udupi farms A view of the paddy fields during rain. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

It is during this time of the year when farmers get ready for their paddy cultivation by leveling and ploughing the field. Earlier, due to the pandemic, paddy cultivation was affected in Udupi.

Udupi farms A farm labourer ploughing the lands post rainfall. (Express photo by Jithendra M) Udupi farms Acres of agriculture lands submerged in rain water. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday embarked on a tour to the rain affected districts. He said, “Karnataka government is with the people at this hour of crisis when many parts of the state are reeling under floods. District in-charge ministers have involved themselves in relief works taking everyone into confidence.”

Udupi farms A woman walks through a water puddle with her child.

Earlier this week, landslides were reported at many places in Karnataka following incessant rainfall. Water levels were also reportedly increasing in Belagavi district. Police had banned tourists from going near the river. Water sport activities in Dandeli were also banned.

Udupi famrs A farmer collects the paddy produce during rain. Udupi farms A man is seen ploughing his flooded field.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department forecast on Wednesday predicted moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka for the next 4-5 days.

Udupi farms A bird’s-eye view of inundated lands.

In the north, IMD forecast moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi during next three days.

udupi farms Karnataka is likely to receive moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days.

