UDAN scheme: HAL delivers first civil Do-228 aircraft for deployment in Arunachal Pradesh

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered the first civil Dornier-228 aircraft to Alliance Air, the aerospace firm said Friday. The aircraft will be deployed in Arunachal Pradesh to facilitate connectivity with states in the country’s northeast under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) regional connectivity scheme. The 17-seater aircraft is capable of day and night operations, authorities said.

Responding to the development, Alliance Air tweeted, “Alliance Air takes delivery of its first Made in India Dornier 228. The 17-seater non-pressurised Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day and night operations. The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in northeastern states.”

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced on August 19 last year that the central government has aimed to set up 1,000 air routes and establish 100 new airports under the UDAN scheme. A month later, the HAL signed a lease agreement with Alliance Air Aviation Limited for the supply of two Civil Do-228 aircraft for regional operations in Arunachal Pradesh.

The HAL’s transport aircraft division in Kanpur has ventured into the manufacturing of Hindustan-228 aircraft to support the central government’s UDAN scheme. This aircraft can be utilised by civil operators and state governments for interstate connectivity.

On Friday, the aerospace firm also announced the delivery of its first passenger version of Do-228 aircraft to the government of Mauritius.