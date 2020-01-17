UDAN improves air connectivity in Karnataka, new daily flight on Mysuru-Belagavi route flagged off

The first flight was flagged off by Arpita Simha, wife of Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha from Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru at 10.30 am on Friday. The first flight was flagged off by Arpita Simha, wife of Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha from Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru at 10.30 am on Friday.

Improving air connectivity between local destinations in Karnataka and neighbouring states, a new flight on the Mysuru-Belagavi route was flagged off on Friday.

Operated by Trujet, the new daily flight on the route is also expected to help many as a connecting flight to Kolhapur in Maharashtra from Mysuru.

“With Kolhapur only 30 minutes away by flight from Belagavi, passengers travelling from Mysuru can use the new flight to Belagavi as a connecting flight to reach the new destination. In short, this new flight opens up operations to two new destinations, under the Indian government’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN,” he said.

According to the schedule, the flight will take off from Belagavi at 9.35 am and land in Mysuru at 11 am. In its return flight, it will depart from Mysuru at 11.20 am and land in Belagavi at 12.45 pm. The same flight will then depart at 1.05 pm to reach Kolhapur at 1.35 pm.

Under the UDAN scheme, several flights began operations recently in the state via the routes Mysuru-Kalaburagi, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Kalaburagi-Bengaluru, Mysuru-Goa, Mysuru-Kochi, and Mysuru-Hyderabad among others.

Over 240 routes in the country have been operationalised under the UDAN scheme till date.

