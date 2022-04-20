Uber hikes fare by 10% in Bengaluru

Cab aggregator service Uber has raised trip fares by 10 per cent in Bengaluru to help cushion drivers from the impact of the recent fuel price hike.

“We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and take further steps as needed,” Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

Cab aggregator Ola is yet to take a decision on hiking fares.

In Bengaluru, the price of petrol has remained constant at Rs 111.09, while the price of diesel has remained constant at Rs 94.79 over the last 14 days.

Earlier, Uber had raised fares in Delhi NCR by 12 per cent following protests by drivers over the hike in fuel prices.