UAE’s Ducab sets foot in Bengaluru, to work with Namma Metro and other mobility projects

Ducab, a United Arab Emirates-based manufacturing firm, has set up its first office in Bengaluru. The firm said Thursday that it aimed to work on several mobility and transportation-related projects, including in Bengaluru, as part of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022 between India and the Arab country.

As part of the agreement, the company aims to tap the opportunity of reduced taxes under the CEPA. In addition, the duties will also come down to zero in five years, reducing 20 per cent each year. “The pact is expected to boost non-oil trade between the two countries to $100 billion in five years from $60bn currently, opening additional avenues of investment,” a release from the company said.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Ducab group CEO Mohammad Almutawa said, “The firm has held talks with BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) and the contractors, wherein we want to support them with fire survival, fire performance and extra high voltage cables. We are also in talks with various developers and contractors in the mobility and transportation space in India to provide sustainable energy solutions and further cement our relationship with the Indian market.”

A Ducab spokesperson, who is heading the India operations, said the firm was looking at providing substations to Namma Metro for uninterrupted power supply. “Currently the Bengaluru metro requires 132KV-33KV of power supply from the substation and we have proposed to contractors in helping to build the same. In addition, we also want to pitch sustainable energy solutions for suburban railway projects and the terminal 2 operations at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru,” said the official.

Further, the firm will also tap into the talent pool of Bengaluru and recruit techies from the city for its overseas projects. The firm’s other mobility and transport projects in the country are located in Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Lucknow and Agra, among other places. The firm has so far made trade transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore in India.