Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Two women’s bodies found within a month at Bengaluru railway stations, police clueless about their identity

A woman's body was found by railway police in a blue colour plastic drum at Yeshwantpur railway station Wednesday. Another woman's body was found in a yellow sack in one of the unreserved coaches of a train in December.

According to police sources, the body found at Yesvantpur station might have been kept there for at least 10 days. (FILE)

Two women’s bodies were discovered at two different railway stations in Bengaluru within a month but the police were yet to identify the victims even though they registered murder cases.

On Wednesday, around 9.30 am, a housekeeping staff noticed a foul smell coming from a blue-colored plastic drum on platform number 1 at Yesvantpur railway station (towards Tumakuru end). Upon opening it, she found the body of a woman suspected to be around 30 years old.

In December second week, another woman’s body was found in a yellow sack in one of the unreserved coaches of Baiyappanahalli MEMU Special (No. 06527), travelling between Bangarapet and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal. It was found dumped with other luggage. According to police sources, the body found at Yesvantpur station might have been kept there for at least 10 days. A railway police official said, “We have registered a murder case as the person was found to be strangled to death.”

Railways superintendent of police (SP) Soumyalatha S K told The Indian Express that the body went unnoticed initially because the workers thought the drum belonged to fish transporters or commuters who travel long distances on trains. “We came to know that people who transport fish use such big drums and sometimes these are kept for a day or two at the station.

Migrant workers travelling to north India also use the same kind of drums to put their luggage and clothes. The workers had mistaken that it could be the foul smell of fish but later when the drum remained in the same place for a while, they checked it.”

A railway police official said the CCTV in the area was not working from December 22 to 26 and they found the drum in the footage that they recovered after 26. The police suspect the drum was kept there when the CCTV was out of order.

“In the December case, we passed information to the Kolar district police to check if there was any missing complaint filed. However, we are yet to get any leads,” the SP added.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:41 IST
